School Board Considers Extended Elementary School Day Proposal
The State College Area School Board on Monday discussed a proposal that would extend the elementary school day and shift times for the middle and high school days. According to State College Area School District, its elementary school days as currently scheduled are relatively short compared to peer districts at six hours and six minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns...
|2 hr
|Pleasant Vill Res...
|6
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Apr 20
|Mark wirsner
|866
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|Mar 29
|Charlie
|2
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Jamie J
|5
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|fedup
|2
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Feb '17
|Centre
|1
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC