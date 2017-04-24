School Board Considers Extended Eleme...

School Board Considers Extended Elementary School Day Proposal

The State College Area School Board on Monday discussed a proposal that would extend the elementary school day and shift times for the middle and high school days. According to State College Area School District, its elementary school days as currently scheduled are relatively short compared to peer districts at six hours and six minutes.

