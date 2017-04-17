Rue21 Closing Nittany Mall Location
Teen clothing retailer Rue21 on Saturday announced it will be closing nearly 400 of its stores, including its location at the Nittany Mall in College Township. "It's true we are closing some stores," a statement on the company's website said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Mark wirsner
|864
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|Mar 29
|Charlie
|2
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Jamie J
|5
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo
|Feb '17
|fedup
|2
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Feb '17
|Centre
|1
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Feb '17
|puddintain
|4
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC