Police Suspect Heroin Involved in Ferguson Township Crash

A State College woman has been charged following a two-vehicle crash last week in which police believe she was under the influence of heroin. No one was injured as a result of the crash in Ferguson Township, but police said Natalie Kapustik, 26, had to be revived with Police were dispatched to an accident at about 8:25 p.m. on March 31 at West Aaron Drive and North Atherton Street.

