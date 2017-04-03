Police Suspect Heroin Involved in Fer...

Police Suspect Heroin Involved in Ferguson Township Crash

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Statecollege.com

A State College woman has been charged following a two-vehicle crash last week in which police believe she was under the influence of heroin. No one was injured as a result of the crash in Ferguson Township, but police said Natalie Kapustik, 26, had to be revived with Police were dispatched to an accident at about 8:25 p.m. on March 31 at West Aaron Drive and North Atherton Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Thu RamapoU 852
Darren Edward zuchowski Mar 29 Charlie 2
Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15) Mar 12 Jamie J 5
Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16) Feb '17 sickofitall2 3
Dreu Agliardo Feb '17 fedup 2
Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs Feb '17 Centre 1
Happy Thanksgiving. Feb '17 puddintain 4
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,161 • Total comments across all topics: 280,125,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC