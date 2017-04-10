Police See Significant Increase in Sc...

Police See Significant Increase in School Bus Violations

Friday Apr 7 Read more: Statecollege.com

Local police have seen a steep climb in drivers cited for violating traffic laws related to school buses during the current school year. Ferguson Township Police said on Friday that local school bus violations have jumped 385 percent from the 2015-16 school year.

