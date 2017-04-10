Police Looking for Suspect in Theft f...

Police Looking for Suspect in Theft from Vehicle

Police said that at about 2:30 a.m. a male entered and took items from a vehicle parked in The suspect, pictured in surveillance stills, is described as a white male who appears to be between the ages of 18 and 25. Anyone who may be able to identify the suspect or who may have information regarding the incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at Trent Buttrick has officially signed his National Letter of Intent and will join Penn State basketball for the 2017 season the program announced on Wednesday. Buttrick had verbally committed to the Nittany Lions back in February so Wednesday's news was an expected eventuality.

