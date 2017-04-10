Police Investigating Prescription Fraud

15 hrs ago

Police say that at about 11:45 a.m. on March 21 a man entered Rite Aid, 510 Easterly Parkway, and requested a prescription with another person's name and date of birth. The suspect is described as a middle-aged white male with a receding hairline and glasses.

