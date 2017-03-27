Police Investigating Counterfeit Bills Incident

Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly used counterfeit bills to make purchases at the Benner Pike Walmart on March 16. Police say that at about 10:15 p.m. on March 16, two women entered Walmart, 373 Benner Pike, and used counterfeit bills to make purchases. The first suspect is described as a black female with long black hair and with a medium build.

