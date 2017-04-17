Petrick Stepping Down as Patton Towns...

Petrick Stepping Down as Patton Township Police Chief

Patton Township Police Chief John Petrick is stepping down after 15 years in the position and 22 years with the department. Petrick submitted his resignation to township manager Doug Erickson on March 30 and his last day will be April 25. He is leaving to take a position with Penn State University Police and Public Safety.

