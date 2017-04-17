Petrick Stepping Down as Patton Township Police Chief
Patton Township Police Chief John Petrick is stepping down after 15 years in the position and 22 years with the department. Petrick submitted his resignation to township manager Doug Erickson on March 30 and his last day will be April 25. He is leaving to take a position with Penn State University Police and Public Safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Mark wirsner
|864
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|Mar 29
|Charlie
|2
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Jamie J
|5
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo
|Feb '17
|fedup
|2
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Feb '17
|Centre
|1
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Feb '17
|puddintain
|4
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC