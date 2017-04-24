Penn State Suspends Sigma Alpha Mu Fraternity Recognition for Two Years
Penn State Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims said "Sigma Alpha Mu knowingly violated every rule that was imposed." Photo: Gareth Brangan/Onward State Penn State has suspended one fraternity's recognition for at least two years for violating new restrictions on alcohol use among Greek life organizations.
