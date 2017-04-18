Penn State suspends recognition of fraternity for violating alcohol rules
Penn State suspended recognition of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity for at least two years following what university officials say were multiple violations by the fraternity of the university's rules on alcohol use on April 1. The university had banned alcohol at fraternity social events for the spring semester following the death of a student, Timothy Piazza, on Feb. 4. Piazza become intoxicated during Pledge Night at Beta Theta Pi fraternity and fell down a set of stairs. Fraternity members put Piazza on a couch, but the brothers didn't call for help for almost 12 hours.
