Penn State Basketball: Wheeler Commits To Nittany Lions

Penn State basketball needed a backup point guard to work behind Tony Carr and the Nittany Lions found their man on Friday afternoon as Oak, Florida native Jamari Wheeler committed to Penn State. Wheeler had recently visited State College during Blue White weekend and the Nittany Lions made his top five landing spots as his decision drew nearer.

