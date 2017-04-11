Penn State Baseball's Rally Falls Short In 6-3 Loss To Binghamton
Penn State went down 5-0 after five innings Monday night at Medlar Field, but despite a three-run rally in the seventh, the Nittany Lions couldn't catch Binghamton in a 6-3 loss. Junior shortstop Paul Rufo paced Binghamton out of the second spot in the lineup, knocking in five RBIs on three hits, including a double and a triple.
