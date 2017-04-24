Penn State Announces Commencement Spe...

Penn State Announces Commencement Speakers

21 hrs ago Read more: Statecollege.com

A U.S. senator, an ESPN reporter and the co-founder of Reddit are among the speakers lined up for Penn State commencement ceremonies at University Park in May. University-wide, Penn State expects to award 13,894 degrees at spring commencement. That includes 226 associate, 11,435 baccalaureate, 1,590 master's, 262 law, 244 doctoral and 137 medical degrees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

