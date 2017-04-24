Penn State Announces Commencement Speakers

A U.S. senator, an ESPN reporter and the co-founder of Reddit are among the speakers lined up for Penn State commencement ceremonies at University Park in May. University-wide, Penn State expects to award 13,894 degrees at spring commencement. That includes 226 associate, 11,435 baccalaureate, 1,590 master's, 262 law, 244 doctoral and 137 medical degrees.

