Parents Say Penn State Assistant AD Tim Bream Was At Beta Theta Pi When Timothy Piazza Fell

More than two months after Timothy Piazza died from injuries he sustained falling down the basement steps at Beta Theta Pi fraternity, his parents said in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer that Penn State Assistant Athletic Director Tim Bream was present at the fraternity house that night. The Centre Daily Times previously reported Bream was an advisor to Beta Theta Pi and lived in the fraternity house, according to the parent of another fraternity member.

