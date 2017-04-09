Parents Say Penn State Assistant AD T...

Parents Say Penn State Assistant AD Tim Bream Was At Beta Theta Pi When Timothy Piazza Fell

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Onward State

More than two months after Timothy Piazza died from injuries he sustained falling down the basement steps at Beta Theta Pi fraternity, his parents said in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer that Penn State Assistant Athletic Director Tim Bream was present at the fraternity house that night. The Centre Daily Times previously reported Bream was an advisor to Beta Theta Pi and lived in the fraternity house, according to the parent of another fraternity member.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 6 hr Mark wirsner 857
Darren Edward zuchowski Mar 29 Charlie 2
Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15) Mar 12 Jamie J 5
Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16) Feb '17 sickofitall2 3
Dreu Agliardo Feb '17 fedup 2
Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs Feb '17 Centre 1
Happy Thanksgiving. Feb '17 puddintain 4
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,886 • Total comments across all topics: 280,172,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC