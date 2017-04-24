'Paranormal State' Star Faces Simple Assault Charge

Ryan Buell, who founded Penn State's Paranormal Research Society and starred in the reality television series "Paranormal State," is again facing legal trouble after an alleged domestic assault in State College. State College Police were called at about 7:15 p.m. on Friday to a Waupelani Drive apartment where Buell's boyfriend told police he and Buell had gotten into a verbal argument, according to a criminal complaint.

