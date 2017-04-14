Nittany Greyhounds Aims To Find Homes For Retired Racing Dogs
If you're missing your pet from home or simply wish to find a new way to give back to the State College community, Nittany Greyhounds may be the philanthropy for you. Nittany Greyhounds, located right outside State College, has been finding loving homes for retired racing greyhounds for 22 years.
