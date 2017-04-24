Mount Nittany Health Honors Volunteer...

Mount Nittany Health Honors Volunteers, Awards Scholarships

Mount Nittany Health honored the 621 volunteers who gave more than 60,000 hours of service in the past year at a recognition event on Wednesday. "Families come to us in times of joy, sorrow and the unknown," said Meredith Thompson, director of volunteer resources.

