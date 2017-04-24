Mount Nittany Health Honors Volunteers, Awards Scholarships
Mount Nittany Health honored the 621 volunteers who gave more than 60,000 hours of service in the past year at a recognition event on Wednesday. "Families come to us in times of joy, sorrow and the unknown," said Meredith Thompson, director of volunteer resources.
