Meals on Wheels About More Than Food ...

Meals on Wheels About More Than Food Deliveries for Local Clients

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Statecollege.com

Volunteers with Meals on Wheels in State College deliver meals three to five times a week to clients who are elderly, disabled or impoverished. Centre County Report's Janay Parrott went out on some local deliveries to talk to clients and find out how Meals on Wheels impacts them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 4 hr Lehigh U 867
News McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns... Thu The Gearhearts 11
Darren Edward zuchowski Mar 29 Charlie 2
Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15) Mar '17 Jamie J 5
Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16) Feb '17 sickofitall2 3
Dreu Agliardo (Oct '16) Feb '17 fedup 2
Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs Feb '17 Centre 1
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,872 • Total comments across all topics: 280,627,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC