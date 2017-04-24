Meals on Wheels About More Than Food Deliveries for Local Clients
Volunteers with Meals on Wheels in State College deliver meals three to five times a week to clients who are elderly, disabled or impoverished. Centre County Report's Janay Parrott went out on some local deliveries to talk to clients and find out how Meals on Wheels impacts them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|4 hr
|Lehigh U
|867
|McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns...
|Thu
|The Gearhearts
|11
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|Mar 29
|Charlie
|2
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Jamie J
|5
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|fedup
|2
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Feb '17
|Centre
|1
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC