Man Assaulted On West College Ave. Early Sunday Morning
A 21-year-old man was assaulted on West College Ave. between South Atherton St. and South Patterson St. around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, according to a press release from the State College Police Department. He was found lying in the grass on the 500 block of West College Ave. with injuries to his face and head.
