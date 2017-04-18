[Live Blog] Borough Council Candidate...

[Live Blog] Borough Council Candidates Night

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Onward State

The League of Women Voters of Centre County is hosting a Candidates Night at the State College Municipal Building for the contested races for State College School District, Borough Council, and State College Mayor. Primary elections will be held May 16 in State College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Apr 16 Mark wirsner 864
Darren Edward zuchowski Mar 29 Charlie 2
Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15) Mar '17 Jamie J 5
Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16) Feb '17 sickofitall2 3
Dreu Agliardo Feb '17 fedup 2
Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs Feb '17 Centre 1
Happy Thanksgiving. Feb '17 puddintain 4
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Afghanistan
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,520 • Total comments across all topics: 280,394,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC