Lambda Theta Alpha To Hold Annual 'Ta...

Lambda Theta Alpha To Hold Annual 'Take Back The Night' March Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Onward State

The Beta Lambda Chapter of Lambda Theta Alpha will host its annual Take Back The Night March on Wednesday to raise awareness for the ongoing issues of domestic violence and sexual assault. The march will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 on the Old Main steps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 11 hr Toesucker 851
Darren Edward zuchowski Mar 29 Charlie 2
Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15) Mar 12 Jamie J 5
Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16) Feb '17 sickofitall2 3
Dreu Agliardo Feb '17 fedup 2
Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs Feb '17 Centre 1
Happy Thanksgiving. Feb '17 puddintain 4
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,097 • Total comments across all topics: 280,039,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC