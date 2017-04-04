Lambda Theta Alpha To Hold Annual 'Take Back The Night' March Wednesday
The Beta Lambda Chapter of Lambda Theta Alpha will host its annual Take Back The Night March on Wednesday to raise awareness for the ongoing issues of domestic violence and sexual assault. The march will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 on the Old Main steps.
