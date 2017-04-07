How To Vote In May's State College Municipal Primaries

With the State College Municipal Primaries conveniently scheduled for May 16 - 11 days after nearly 71 percent of the constituency leaves the borough for summer break - a large portion of the student voice will need to be heard through absentee ballots. A strong student showing in the primary will be integral to the election of officials who determine relevant policies regarding zoning, sustainability, and student safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.