How To Vote In May's State College Mu...

How To Vote In May's State College Municipal Primaries

With the State College Municipal Primaries conveniently scheduled for May 16 - 11 days after nearly 71 percent of the constituency leaves the borough for summer break - a large portion of the student voice will need to be heard through absentee ballots. A strong student showing in the primary will be integral to the election of officials who determine relevant policies regarding zoning, sustainability, and student safety.

