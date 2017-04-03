Happy Valley Indian Performing Arts F...

Happy Valley Indian Performing Arts Festival to Be Held at Penn State

Friday Apr 7 Read more: Statecollege.com

The Happy Valley Indian Performing Arts Festival will take place Friday through Sunday in Penn State's HUB-Robeson Center. The event will feature six different styles of dance and vocal music, with performances by six notable artists.

