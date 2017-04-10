Goreham, Rudy Endorse Cantorna for District Attorney
Former state representative Ruth Rudy and State College Mayor Elizabeth Goreham endorsed Bernie Cantorna for Centre County District Attorney. Photo provided State College Mayor Elizabeth Goreham and former state representative Ruth Rudy both offered their support for the local trial lawyer, who is facing incumbent District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller in May's primary election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Mark wirsner
|859
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|Mar 29
|Charlie
|2
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Jamie J
|5
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo
|Feb '17
|fedup
|2
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Feb '17
|Centre
|1
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Feb '17
|puddintain
|4
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC