FOP Lodge Endorses Cantorna for DA

13 min ago Read more: Statecollege.com

Trial lawyer Bernie Cantorna picked up an endorsement from the law enforcement community in his bid for Centre County District Attorney. Bald Eagle Lodge #51 of the Fraternal Order of Police announced it is endorsing Cantorna in the May 16 primary election.

