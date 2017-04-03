Five State System universities notify union of possible layoffs
Mansfield University, California University of Pennsylvania, Cheyney University, Clarion University, and Edinboro University have notified the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties that staff cuts could be possible for those schools by the end of the 2017-2018 academic year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|Mar 29
|Charlie
|2
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mar 26
|Mark wirsner
|850
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar 12
|Jamie J
|5
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo
|Feb '17
|fedup
|2
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Feb '17
|Centre
|1
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Feb '17
|puddintain
|4
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC