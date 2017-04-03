Five State System universities notify...

Five State System universities notify union of possible layoffs

Mansfield University, California University of Pennsylvania, Cheyney University, Clarion University, and Edinboro University have notified the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties that staff cuts could be possible for those schools by the end of the 2017-2018 academic year.

