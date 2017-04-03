First Friday Celebrates National Poet...

First Friday Celebrates National Poetry Month in Downtown State College

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Statecollege.com

The Downtown State College Improvement District will host its monthly First Friday event, featuring a poetry trail, live music, art exhibits and special discounts from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Friday in downtown State College. The poetry trail starts at the information booth located by Schlow Library, where a passport with a list of downtown businesses can be obtained.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 12 hr RamapoU 852
Darren Edward zuchowski Mar 29 Charlie 2
Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15) Mar 12 Jamie J 5
Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16) Feb '17 sickofitall2 3
Dreu Agliardo Feb '17 fedup 2
Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs Feb '17 Centre 1
Happy Thanksgiving. Feb '17 puddintain 4
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,718 • Total comments across all topics: 280,110,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC