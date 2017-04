Effective in Tioga County, Pa Until 4/9/2017 9:00 PM Est

The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Schuylkill County in central Pennsylvania... Northumberland County in central Pennsylvania... Snyder County in central Pennsylvania... Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... Montour County in central Pennsylvania... Columbia County in central Pennsylvania... Union County in central Pennsylvania... Sullivan County in north central Pennsylvania... Tioga County in north central Pennsylvania... * Until 1045 PM EDT * At 741 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WENY.