Eco Action To Host Eco Palooza Earth Day Celebration
Eco Action will be hosting Eco Palooza, an Earth Day celebration, on Sunday, April 23 on the HUB lawn. The celebration will kick off at 12:30 p.m. and will run until 4:30 p.m. Starting at 12:45 p.m., Erica Kaufman - the director of Lila Yoga - will lead a free yoga session until 1:30 p.m. Eco Palooza will also include musical performances from Nathan Cutshall, Eric Ian Farmer, and LowJack.
