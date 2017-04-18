Damage Reported As Weather Service Confirms Warren County Tornado
The National Weather Service in State College, Pa., issued a public information statement Friday afternoon confirming a tornado touched down in Warren County on Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|18 hr
|Mark wirsner
|866
|McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns...
|Thu
|Voters choice
|2
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|Mar 29
|Charlie
|2
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Jamie J
|5
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo
|Feb '17
|fedup
|2
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Feb '17
|Centre
|1
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC