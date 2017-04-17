CCDC's Rocker honored as School Nurse...

CCDC's Rocker honored as School Nurse of the Year

The Chester County Intermediate Unit announced that Sandy Rocker, certified school nurse at the Child and Career Development Center in Coatesville, was chosen as the recipient of the School Nurse Excellence Award for the South East Region of Pennsylvania. The purpose of the award is to publicly recognize school nurses nationwide by annually honoring one School Nurse of the Year from each affiliate who has demonstrated excellence in school nursing practice and school health leadership.

