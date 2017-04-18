Canines take a bite out of cancer

Sentinel photo by BUFFIE BOYER Atticus, a seeing eye puppy in training, will take part in the first ever Bark For Life Mifflin Juniata Relay For Life event, which is presented by the Juniata County 4-H Seeing Eye Puppy Club. Atticus is living with Jean Swartz, of Port Royal, who is a cancer survivor, seeing eye puppy trainer and will be a speaker at the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.