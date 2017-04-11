Budget cuts could cause changes in State System - The Penn
Those affected are California, Cheyney, Clarion, Edinboro and Mansfield universities, according to an April 3 news release from the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties. A retrenchment would involve possible layoffs for staff members, elimination of classes and the reduction of duties for other faculty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Penn.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Mark wirsner
|859
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|Mar 29
|Charlie
|2
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar 12
|Jamie J
|5
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo
|Feb '17
|fedup
|2
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Feb '17
|Centre
|1
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Feb '17
|puddintain
|4
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC