Bail Modification Denied for Massage Therapist Accused of Indecent Assault

A motion to lower bail for a State College massage therapist accused of the indecent assault of two clients was denied on Thursday by a Centre County judge. Kevin E. Gilliam, 56, was initially charged on Feb. 23 after a woman told police that during a massage in January at American Chiropractic Spa Retreat in State College, Gilliam touched her inappropriately over the course of several minutes.

