Artist's Exhibit in State College Hel...

Artist's Exhibit in State College Helps Conserve Natural Landscapes

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Statecollege.com

Rich colors and warm sunlight weave through an exhibit of 26 pieces by pastel artist Jennifer Shuey featured during April at Zola Kitchen and Wine Bar, 324 W. College Ave. An artist's reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, according to Karen Caswell Sapia, manager of Zola Kitchen & Wine Bar. "Jennifer will be on hand to meet guests and discuss her work, and Zola will provide some small bites," Sapia said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Mon Mark wirsner 859
Darren Edward zuchowski Mar 29 Charlie 2
Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15) Mar 12 Jamie J 5
Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16) Feb '17 sickofitall2 3
Dreu Agliardo Feb '17 fedup 2
Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs Feb '17 Centre 1
Happy Thanksgiving. Feb '17 puddintain 4
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,252 • Total comments across all topics: 280,242,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC