Artist's Exhibit in State College Helps Conserve Natural Landscapes
Rich colors and warm sunlight weave through an exhibit of 26 pieces by pastel artist Jennifer Shuey featured during April at Zola Kitchen and Wine Bar, 324 W. College Ave. An artist's reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, according to Karen Caswell Sapia, manager of Zola Kitchen & Wine Bar. "Jennifer will be on hand to meet guests and discuss her work, and Zola will provide some small bites," Sapia said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Mark wirsner
|859
|Darren Edward zuchowski
|Mar 29
|Charlie
|2
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar 12
|Jamie J
|5
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo
|Feb '17
|fedup
|2
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Feb '17
|Centre
|1
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Feb '17
|puddintain
|4
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC