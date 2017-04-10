Artist's Exhibit in State College Helps Conserve Natural Landscapes

Rich colors and warm sunlight weave through an exhibit of 26 pieces by pastel artist Jennifer Shuey featured during April at Zola Kitchen and Wine Bar, 324 W. College Ave. An artist's reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, according to Karen Caswell Sapia, manager of Zola Kitchen & Wine Bar. "Jennifer will be on hand to meet guests and discuss her work, and Zola will provide some small bites," Sapia said.

