Allergy Season Hits Hard in Centre Co...

Allergy Season Hits Hard in Centre County

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Statecollege.com

It's springtime and flowers and trees across the area are in bloom, turning the landscapes of winter into the colorful masterpieces of the spring. Finver talked with State College physician Dr. Joseph Betz about you should do to fight off the sneezing and itchy eyes that come with the season for many.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns... Apr 22 Anis 5
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Apr 20 Mark wirsner 866
Darren Edward zuchowski Mar 29 Charlie 2
Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15) Mar '17 Jamie J 5
Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16) Feb '17 sickofitall2 3
Dreu Agliardo (Oct '16) Feb '17 fedup 2
Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs Feb '17 Centre 1
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,964 • Total comments across all topics: 280,560,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC