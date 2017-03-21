Woman Found Guilty of Assaulting Police Officer

A Centre County jury on Tuesday found a State College woman guilty of multiple charges stemming from an incident last April in which she reportedly assaulted a police officer. Beth Love Ybarra, 51, was found guilty of felony aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor counts of simple assault, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Centre County District Attorney's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.