Winter Storm Warning Issued with Heavy Snow Likely
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for 8 p.m. Monday through 10 p.m. Tuesday for a large swath of the state including Centre County. Snow is expected to move into southern Pennsylvania Monday evening and rapidly cover much of the central and eastern part of the state.
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|14 hr
|Jamie J
|5
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Sat
|Bobster II
|842
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb 25
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo
|Feb 25
|fedup
|2
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Feb 20
|Centre
|1
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Feb 17
|puddintain
|4
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Feb '17
|Hannibal
|4
