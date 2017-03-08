Two Charged in Alleged Thefts of Computers
A man and a woman from Centre Hall were charged on Tuesday for allegedly stealing computers from Walmart, 373 Benner Pike. According to the criminal complaints, State College Police on Feb. 27 met with the store's loss prevention officers, who had conducted a retail theft investigation related to two incidents in January.
