State College Massage Therapist Jailed, Faces Second Set of Charges

A State College massage therapist charged last week with aggravated indecent assault is facing a second set of charges that allege he inappropriately touched another woman during a massage. Kevin E. Gilliam, 56, was initially charged on Feb. 23 after a woman told police that during a massage in January at American Chiropractic Spa Retreat in State College, Gilliam touched her genitals over the course of several minutes.

