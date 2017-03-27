State College Businesses Support Mili...

State College Businesses Support Military Student Fund

George Arnold, executive director of the Downtown State College Improvement District, speaking at an event Tuesday to mark a contribution to the Penn State Military Student Fund. Photo: Patrick Mansell/Penn State The Downtown State College Improvement District on Tuesday presented Penn State with a check to support the Military Student Fund, the culmination of an initiative that began with Military Appreciation Week in 2016.

