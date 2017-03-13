Snow Emergencies Declared, Governor A...

Snow Emergencies Declared, Governor Announces Travel Restrictions

Read more: Statecollege.com

Several Centre Region municipalities have declared snow emergencies and Gov. Tom Wolf announced highway travel restrictions ahead of a major winter storm forecasted for Monday night into Tuesday. The National Weather Service's most recent winter storm warning issued late Monday morning calls for 10 to 15 inches of snow for Centre County.

