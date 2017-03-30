Small Towns Rising Aims To Promote Activism, Justice Throughout State College
All notable movements have to start somewhere, and State College resident Amy Cohen decided the Penn State community was the perfect place to jumpstart her new project. Small Towns Rising provides new activists with the tools needed to learn how to effectively speak out about issues they deem important.
