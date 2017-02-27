Rick Hirsch's Big Ol' Band: Pocono Gi...

Rick Hirsch's Big Ol' Band: Pocono Git-Down

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: All About Jazz

A native of State College, PA and long-time fixture in the small cities, college towns and regional area jazz scene, saxophonist and educator Rick Hirsch sought to promote and celebrate this overlooked part of the musical community by drawing out twenty of his favorite small-town musician-friends and record in the Pocono Mountains. The result, the audacious and swinging Pocono Git-Down big band album of a gritty and powerful orchestral sound from a group of professional players that one may not be familiar with, otherwise known as Rick Hirsch's Big Ol' Band.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 45 min Dooshy 839
Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16) Feb 25 sickofitall2 3
Dreu Agliardo Feb 25 fedup 2
Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs Feb 20 Centre 1
Happy Thanksgiving. Feb 17 puddintain 4
Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ... Feb 10 Hannibal 4
A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B... Feb 1 Barry 1
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,603 • Total comments across all topics: 279,225,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC