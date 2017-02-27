Rick Hirsch's Big Ol' Band: Pocono Git-Down
A native of State College, PA and long-time fixture in the small cities, college towns and regional area jazz scene, saxophonist and educator Rick Hirsch sought to promote and celebrate this overlooked part of the musical community by drawing out twenty of his favorite small-town musician-friends and record in the Pocono Mountains. The result, the audacious and swinging Pocono Git-Down big band album of a gritty and powerful orchestral sound from a group of professional players that one may not be familiar with, otherwise known as Rick Hirsch's Big Ol' Band.
