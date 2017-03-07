Rex Energy Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Operational and Financial Results

In Warrior North, placed four-well Vaughn pad into sales; 5-day average sales rate per well of 1.5 Mboe/d and 65% liquids Production from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2016 was 194.9 MMcfe/d, a 12% year-over-year increase, including 38% from liquids STATE COLLEGE, Pa., March 07, 2017 -- Rex Energy Corporation today announced its fourth quarter and full-year 2016 operational and financial results. In the Warrior North Area, the company drilled seven gross wells in 2016, with ten gross wells fracture stimulated and 13 gross wells placed into sales.

