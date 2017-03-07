Rex Energy Reports Fourth Quarter and...

Rex Energy Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Operational and Financial Results

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GlobeNewswire

In Warrior North, placed four-well Vaughn pad into sales; 5-day average sales rate per well of 1.5 Mboe/d and 65% liquids Production from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2016 was 194.9 MMcfe/d, a 12% year-over-year increase, including 38% from liquids STATE COLLEGE, Pa., March 07, 2017 -- Rex Energy Corporation today announced its fourth quarter and full-year 2016 operational and financial results. In the Warrior North Area, the company drilled seven gross wells in 2016, with ten gross wells fracture stimulated and 13 gross wells placed into sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

State College Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Mar 5 AnchorMannn 841
Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15) Mar 3 Trueword 4
Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16) Feb 25 sickofitall2 3
Dreu Agliardo Feb 25 fedup 2
Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs Feb 20 Centre 1
Happy Thanksgiving. Feb 17 puddintain 4
Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ... Feb 10 Hannibal 4
See all State College Discussions

Find what you want!

Search State College Forum Now

State College Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

State College Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

State College, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,316 • Total comments across all topics: 279,421,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC