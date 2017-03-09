PREMIERE: Moon Bounce's channels M83 and Michael Jackson on his debut LP, Clean House
Since 2012, Philly's Corey Regensburg, a.k.a. Moon Bounce , has been releasing EPs that blend electronic music with hip-hop, soul, funk and a whole mess of other wonderful shenanigans. This Friday, he debuts his first ever full-length album, titled Clean House , which you can stream below.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mar 5
|AnchorMannn
|841
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar 3
|Trueword
|4
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb 25
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo
|Feb 25
|fedup
|2
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Feb 20
|Centre
|1
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Feb 17
|puddintain
|4
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Feb 10
|Hannibal
|4
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC