Police Say Woman Made Thousands of Dollars in Fraudulent Cell Phone...
A New York woman who was arrested by State College Police last weekend after she allegedly attempted to fraudulently purchase cell phones is facing more felony charges related to thousands of dollars in purchases of cell phones using other people's identities at other stores in Centre and Blair counties. According to a criminal complaint, State College Police were dispatched to the Verizon store in the Nittany Mall on Saturday afternoon after store employees recognized a woman from a fraud incident at a Blair County store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
State College Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|21 hr
|Mark wirsner
|850
|Lisa Wick Cowan (May '15)
|Mar 12
|Jamie J
|5
|Denny's restaurant on Atherton street (Aug '16)
|Feb 25
|sickofitall2
|3
|Dreu Agliardo
|Feb 25
|fedup
|2
|Beta Theta Pi Are Selling Drugs
|Feb '17
|Centre
|1
|Happy Thanksgiving.
|Feb '17
|puddintain
|4
|Penn State student fell down the stairs and no ...
|Feb '17
|Hannibal
|4
Find what you want!
Search State College Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC