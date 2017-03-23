Police Say Woman Made Thousands of Do...

Police Say Woman Made Thousands of Dollars in Fraudulent Cell Phone...

A New York woman who was arrested by State College Police last weekend after she allegedly attempted to fraudulently purchase cell phones is facing more felony charges related to thousands of dollars in purchases of cell phones using other people's identities at other stores in Centre and Blair counties. According to a criminal complaint, State College Police were dispatched to the Verizon store in the Nittany Mall on Saturday afternoon after store employees recognized a woman from a fraud incident at a Blair County store.

