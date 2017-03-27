Police Say Ohio Men Traveled to State...

Police Say Ohio Men Traveled to State College to Sell Heroin

Two Ohio men are facing felony drug charges after police say they were packaging heroin for sale in a State College motel room. According to a criminal complaint, a confidential informant told State College Police in State College of a man who was selling heroin in the State College area.

