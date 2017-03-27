Police Chase, Charges Follow Alleged ...

Police Chase, Charges Follow Alleged Fraudulent Prescription Attempt

Two men are in Centre County jail after allegedly attempting to get fraudulent prescriptions filled at multiple pharmacies and trying to flee when approached by police. According to a criminal complaint, a pharmacist at Walmart reported to Patton Township Police a suspected fraudulent prescription.

