Performers Announced for Spring Fest at Tussey Mountain

Hip-hop artists Kirko Bangz and Post Malone are coming to Happy Valley on Thursday, April 20 for Spring Fest at Tussey Mountain. Tickets for the event start at $45 for general admission and $150 for VIP access.

